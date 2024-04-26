India's aviation-hub dreams get new wings as IndiGo takes long-haul route
A firm order for 30 Airbus wide-body aircraft by IndiGo along with purchase rights for another 70, coupled with Air India’s 70 wide-body aircraft order in 2023, could provide a competitive edge to domestic airlines against foreign carriers.
With India’s largest airline IndiGo entering the long-haul segment, industry experts see it as a step towards the country becoming a global aviation hub as growing prosperity fuels an air travel boom in the world's fifth-largest economy.
