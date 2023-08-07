India's Bayer Cropscience posts Q1 profit rise on corn business strength

BENGALURU :Bayer Cropscience, the Indian unit of German drug and pesticide maker Bayer AG, on Monday reported an 8.6% rise in quarterly profit, boosted by strong sales in its corn seeds business.
Profit rose to 3.29 billion rupees ($39.77 million) for the quarter ended June 30, from 3.03 billion rupees a year earlier.
For Q1 ended June 30, 2023, the company registered revenue from operations of ₹17,396 million, compared to ₹16,674 million in the corresponding period of FY 2022-23.
Profit Before Tax for the quarter stood at ₹4,061 million, compared to ₹3,823 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, executive director, Bayer CropScience Limited said, “In Q1 of FY2023-24 despite the impact of delayed monsoon we continued to see strong growth in Sales and liquidation of our Crop Protection portfolio. As expected, we witnessed Roundup price normalization impacting the overall Sales growth of the quarter. Corn seeds continue to yield strong results with volume growth driven by portfolio and better acreages in Kharif."
Simon Britsch, Chief Financial Officer, Bayer CropScience Limited, said, “We have delivered modest reported Revenue from Operations growth of 4% for the quarter and adjusted for the effect of customer incentive programs, we delivered a Revenue from Operations growth of 9% for the quarter despite normalization of Roundup pricing. We have continued to proactively manage costs and invest in targeted growth opportunities resulting in increased Profit Before Tax by 6%."
Key context
Easing retail inflation during the quarter helped corn-seeds producing businesses like Bayer Cropsciences to log profits despite a slowdown in its crop protection business.
Agro-chemical makers have been wrestling with slower revenue growth due to lower prices of glyphosate, an active ingredient in many herbicides.
Last month, rival UPL reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by soft demand.
