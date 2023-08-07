India's Bayer Cropscience posts Q1 profit rise on corn business strength

Commenting on the quarterly results, Simon-Thorsten Wiebusch, executive director, Bayer CropScience Limited said, “In Q1 of FY2023-24 despite the impact of delayed monsoon we continued to see strong growth in Sales and liquidation of our Crop Protection portfolio. As expected, we witnessed Roundup price normalization impacting the overall Sales growth of the quarter. Corn seeds continue to yield strong results with volume growth driven by portfolio and better acreages in Kharif."