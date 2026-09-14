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India’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

Varuni Khosla
4 min read14 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
With premium beer’s share rising to 22% of the market in 2026, brewers are chasing consumers willing to pay more.
With premium beer’s share rising to 22% of the market in 2026, brewers are chasing consumers willing to pay more.
Summary

Beer is closing the gap with spirits, with brewers seeing premium and super-premium brands as the next engine of growth.

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INDIA BEER MARKET,BEER PREMIUMIZATION,PREMIUM BEER INDIA,BEER SALES INDIA,BEER MARKET GROWTH,BREWERS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA,UNITED BREWERIES,AB INBEV INDIA,BEER VS SPIRITS,INDIAN ALCOHOL MARKET,UNITED BREWERIES LTD,PREMIUMIZATION,ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV,BUDWEISER,SUPER-PREMIUM BRANDS,STRONG BEERS,KATI PATANG : Beer is closing in on spirits in India, but brewers are increasingly looking to premium and super-premium brands to drive their next phase of growth as drinkers trade up.

INDIA BEER MARKET,BEER PREMIUMIZATION,PREMIUM BEER INDIA,BEER SALES INDIA,BEER MARKET GROWTH,BREWERS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA,UNITED BREWERIES,AB INBEV INDIA,BEER VS SPIRITS,INDIAN ALCOHOL MARKET,UNITED BREWERIES LTD,PREMIUMIZATION,ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV,BUDWEISER,SUPER-PREMIUM BRANDS,STRONG BEERS,KATI PATANG : Beer is closing in on spirits in India, but brewers are increasingly looking to premium and super-premium brands to drive their next phase of growth as drinkers trade up.

Beer volumes grew at about 12% annually between 2021 and 2025, more than twice the pace of spirits, narrowing the volume gap between the two categories from 9.15 million hectolitres to 1.25 million hectolitres, according to data from drinks consultancy IWSR accessed by Mint.

Beer volumes grew at about 12% annually between 2021 and 2025, more than twice the pace of spirits, narrowing the volume gap between the two categories from 9.15 million hectolitres to 1.25 million hectolitres, according to data from drinks consultancy IWSR accessed by Mint.

While beer volumes rose from 21.29 million hectolitres in 2021 to 36.9 million hectolitres in 2025, spirits volumes increased from 30.44 million hectolitres to 38.15 million hectolitres, a compound annual growth rate of about 5.8%, Brewers Association of India (BAI) said, citing IWSR data.

Also Read | United Breweries expects premium beer to grow 3x faster than market

But premium beer is growing much faster than the broader market. Its share of total sales has risen from 12% in 2021 to 20% in 2025 and 22% in 2026, while volumes have grown at an estimated 30% annual rate, more than twice the pace of the overall beer market, according to IWSR data.

The momentum is expected to continue this year. “(Beer) volumes are estimated to reach 41-42 million hectolitres, or about 530 million cases, with premium beer accounting for 22% of the market, up from 20% last year,” said Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India.

Pan-India beer sales grew 17% year-on-year in the June quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), the strongest growth in five quarters, compared with 11% in the previous quarter. A year earlier, sales had declined 0.2%. BAI told Mint that beer will see healthy growth this year, notwithstanding any drastic events.

Premium takes the lead

The shift to premium beer is becoming central to brewers' growth plans.

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), maker of Kingfisher, expects its premium portfolio to grow 20-25% annually over the next three to five years, significantly ahead of overall beer-market growth. Cans are also growing faster than bottles in some states, aided by premiumization and affordability.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose portfolio includes Budweiser, Corona and Hoegaarden, expects premium and super-premium brands to contribute about 75% of its India business within three to four years, up from 60% currently, the company told Mint recently. Brewers are also investing in canning capacity as premium demand rises.

The shift is extending beyond the largest players, as the economics of a market long dominated by mass-market and strong beers begin to change.

“India’s beer market has historically incentivized consumers to seek the highest alcohol content at the lowest price rather than pay for quality,” said Shantanu Upadhyay, cofounder of premium beer brand Kati Patang.

Also Read | Quick commerce, alcohol moderation fuel India's zero-proof drinks market

Karnataka's shift to an alcohol-content-linked duty structure means lower-ABV beers, which use less alcohol per litre, face a lower tax burden than stronger beers. That should improve the economics of premium, lower-ABV products, Upadhyay said.

Kati Patang's premium portfolio grew more than 50% in volume between Q4FY26 and Q1FY27, Upadhyay said. Its beers are priced 30-50% above peers and mainstream beers, and the company focuses entirely on premium and craft beers.

Medusa Beverages expects premium products to account for 20% of its portfolio by the end of this year, compared with 11% last year, said Avneet Singh, founder and chief executive.

Simba co-founder Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia also sees premiumization as an important growth driver as consumers seek more differentiated products and experiences. Its portfolio is currently 30% premium, and Bhatia expects that to become an equal split between premium and non-premium products in the next three years. The company is expanding its range with products such as the recently launched Simba Wild.

“There is no one particular amount that premium consumers are willing to pay, since beer pricing and taxation vary a lot from state to state. But we see that they will pay a meaningful premium over mainstream beer when the product offers an elevated taste,” he added.

Also Read | Why Smoke Lab maker is adding beer and single-malt whisky to its portfolio

Growth has limits

The national growth numbers mask sharp differences across markets. Maharashtra and Karnataka were among the fastest-growing states in the June quarter, with beer sales rising 42% and 35%, respectively. Andhra Pradesh recorded 33% growth.

Sales, however, declined 9% in Madhya Pradesh, 8% in Himachal Pradesh, 4% in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, and 1% in Haryana. In Madhya Pradesh, BAI attributed the decline to a 30-40% supply cut rather than weaker underlying demand.

Maharashtra's growth is also expected to moderate as its comparison base rises. Giri expects growth in the state to taper to 18-20% after September, while industry-wide growth could hold at 13-14% for the full year, assuming there are no unforeseen disruptions.

For brewers, however, faster volumes do not automatically mean stronger profits. Glass bottles, aluminium cans, barley and logistics are pushing up costs, while government-controlled pricing in several states can delay payments and force companies to pass on discounts to consumers.

Giri said cost pressures could weigh on margins, with some markets delivering volume growth that could nevertheless hurt the bottom line. “Companies' toplines are good but cost pressure is expected to hit bottomlines badly. So the healthy growth also has unhealthy patches.”

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Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

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HomeCompaniesNewsIndia’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

India’s beer boom gets a premium twist as drinkers trade up

Varuni Khosla
4 min read14 Sep 2026, 06:00 AM IST
With premium beer’s share rising to 22% of the market in 2026, brewers are chasing consumers willing to pay more.
With premium beer’s share rising to 22% of the market in 2026, brewers are chasing consumers willing to pay more.
Summary

Beer is closing the gap with spirits, with brewers seeing premium and super-premium brands as the next engine of growth.

Gift this article

INDIA BEER MARKET,BEER PREMIUMIZATION,PREMIUM BEER INDIA,BEER SALES INDIA,BEER MARKET GROWTH,BREWERS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA,UNITED BREWERIES,AB INBEV INDIA,BEER VS SPIRITS,INDIAN ALCOHOL MARKET,UNITED BREWERIES LTD,PREMIUMIZATION,ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV,BUDWEISER,SUPER-PREMIUM BRANDS,STRONG BEERS,KATI PATANG : Beer is closing in on spirits in India, but brewers are increasingly looking to premium and super-premium brands to drive their next phase of growth as drinkers trade up.

INDIA BEER MARKET,BEER PREMIUMIZATION,PREMIUM BEER INDIA,BEER SALES INDIA,BEER MARKET GROWTH,BREWERS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA,UNITED BREWERIES,AB INBEV INDIA,BEER VS SPIRITS,INDIAN ALCOHOL MARKET,UNITED BREWERIES LTD,PREMIUMIZATION,ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV,BUDWEISER,SUPER-PREMIUM BRANDS,STRONG BEERS,KATI PATANG : Beer is closing in on spirits in India, but brewers are increasingly looking to premium and super-premium brands to drive their next phase of growth as drinkers trade up.

Beer volumes grew at about 12% annually between 2021 and 2025, more than twice the pace of spirits, narrowing the volume gap between the two categories from 9.15 million hectolitres to 1.25 million hectolitres, according to data from drinks consultancy IWSR accessed by Mint.

Beer volumes grew at about 12% annually between 2021 and 2025, more than twice the pace of spirits, narrowing the volume gap between the two categories from 9.15 million hectolitres to 1.25 million hectolitres, according to data from drinks consultancy IWSR accessed by Mint.

While beer volumes rose from 21.29 million hectolitres in 2021 to 36.9 million hectolitres in 2025, spirits volumes increased from 30.44 million hectolitres to 38.15 million hectolitres, a compound annual growth rate of about 5.8%, Brewers Association of India (BAI) said, citing IWSR data.

Also Read | United Breweries expects premium beer to grow 3x faster than market

But premium beer is growing much faster than the broader market. Its share of total sales has risen from 12% in 2021 to 20% in 2025 and 22% in 2026, while volumes have grown at an estimated 30% annual rate, more than twice the pace of the overall beer market, according to IWSR data.

The momentum is expected to continue this year. “(Beer) volumes are estimated to reach 41-42 million hectolitres, or about 530 million cases, with premium beer accounting for 22% of the market, up from 20% last year,” said Vinod Giri, director general of the Brewers Association of India.

Pan-India beer sales grew 17% year-on-year in the June quarter of fiscal year 2027 (FY27), the strongest growth in five quarters, compared with 11% in the previous quarter. A year earlier, sales had declined 0.2%. BAI told Mint that beer will see healthy growth this year, notwithstanding any drastic events.

Premium takes the lead

The shift to premium beer is becoming central to brewers' growth plans.

United Breweries Ltd (UBL), maker of Kingfisher, expects its premium portfolio to grow 20-25% annually over the next three to five years, significantly ahead of overall beer-market growth. Cans are also growing faster than bottles in some states, aided by premiumization and affordability.

Anheuser-Busch InBev, whose portfolio includes Budweiser, Corona and Hoegaarden, expects premium and super-premium brands to contribute about 75% of its India business within three to four years, up from 60% currently, the company told Mint recently. Brewers are also investing in canning capacity as premium demand rises.

The shift is extending beyond the largest players, as the economics of a market long dominated by mass-market and strong beers begin to change.

“India’s beer market has historically incentivized consumers to seek the highest alcohol content at the lowest price rather than pay for quality,” said Shantanu Upadhyay, cofounder of premium beer brand Kati Patang.

Also Read | Quick commerce, alcohol moderation fuel India's zero-proof drinks market

Karnataka's shift to an alcohol-content-linked duty structure means lower-ABV beers, which use less alcohol per litre, face a lower tax burden than stronger beers. That should improve the economics of premium, lower-ABV products, Upadhyay said.

Kati Patang's premium portfolio grew more than 50% in volume between Q4FY26 and Q1FY27, Upadhyay said. Its beers are priced 30-50% above peers and mainstream beers, and the company focuses entirely on premium and craft beers.

Medusa Beverages expects premium products to account for 20% of its portfolio by the end of this year, compared with 11% last year, said Avneet Singh, founder and chief executive.

Simba co-founder Ishwaraj Singh Bhatia also sees premiumization as an important growth driver as consumers seek more differentiated products and experiences. Its portfolio is currently 30% premium, and Bhatia expects that to become an equal split between premium and non-premium products in the next three years. The company is expanding its range with products such as the recently launched Simba Wild.

“There is no one particular amount that premium consumers are willing to pay, since beer pricing and taxation vary a lot from state to state. But we see that they will pay a meaningful premium over mainstream beer when the product offers an elevated taste,” he added.

Also Read | Why Smoke Lab maker is adding beer and single-malt whisky to its portfolio

Growth has limits

The national growth numbers mask sharp differences across markets. Maharashtra and Karnataka were among the fastest-growing states in the June quarter, with beer sales rising 42% and 35%, respectively. Andhra Pradesh recorded 33% growth.

Sales, however, declined 9% in Madhya Pradesh, 8% in Himachal Pradesh, 4% in Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, and 1% in Haryana. In Madhya Pradesh, BAI attributed the decline to a 30-40% supply cut rather than weaker underlying demand.

Maharashtra's growth is also expected to moderate as its comparison base rises. Giri expects growth in the state to taper to 18-20% after September, while industry-wide growth could hold at 13-14% for the full year, assuming there are no unforeseen disruptions.

For brewers, however, faster volumes do not automatically mean stronger profits. Glass bottles, aluminium cans, barley and logistics are pushing up costs, while government-controlled pricing in several states can delay payments and force companies to pass on discounts to consumers.

Giri said cost pressures could weigh on margins, with some markets delivering volume growth that could nevertheless hurt the bottom line. “Companies' toplines are good but cost pressure is expected to hit bottomlines badly. So the healthy growth also has unhealthy patches.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Varuni Khosla

Varuni Khosla is a journalist with Mint, where she covers the consumer economy with a focus on hospiRead more

tality and tourism, luxury, the business of sports, art, and the alcohol and food and beverage industries. Based in New Delhi, she reports on how brands and cultural sectors grow, shape consumer demand and compete in one of the world’s fastest-evolving markets.<br><br>Varuni has been a journalist since 2009 and brings more than 17 years of experience reporting on India’s business landscape. She specialises in covering the industries shaping India’s consumption economy, and is widely recognised as a key voice in these areas.<br><br>Over the years, she has closely tracked the rise of India’s luxury and hospitality sectors, the transformation of advertising and marketing as brands respond to digital platforms and changing audiences, and the economics of sport, from sponsorships and leagues to the expanding commercial ecosystems around teams, athletes and media rights. Her reporting on the business of art explores the growing global market for South Asian art and the role of collectors, galleries and auction houses.<br><br>Her stories frequently draw on exclusive conversations with founders, executives and industry leaders, combining market data with on-the-ground reporting to offer readers insight into the companies and trends shaping India’s evolving consumption economy.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
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