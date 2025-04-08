Indias building materials sector experiencing hiring boom: Report

Mumbai, Apr 8 (PTI) India's building materials sector is experiencing a hiring boom fuelled by rapid urbanisation, infrastructure development, and industrial expansion, says a report.

According to a report by staffing company Ciel HR titled 'Building Materials Sector - Talent Trends and Insights', recruitment increased by 30 per cent between January 2023 and January 2025, in the building materials sector in the country.

"As disposable incomes increase, we expect strong growth in the sectors of construction, urbanization, and real estate. This will directly boost the building materials industry, creating new opportunities and driving long-term progress," Ciel HR Services Managing Director and CEO Aditya Narayan Mishra said.

India's building materials sector employs over 5.5 lakh professionals.

The quantitative survey is based on insights from 105 building material companies operating across the country and job trends are based on the analysis of 2,763 job postings on various job portals.

It further revealed that with emerging technologies like 3D printing, AI, and IoT reshape manufacturing processes, demand for specialised roles in material science, sustainability, and advanced manufacturing technologies continued to rise.

Companies are actively seeking talent in green certifications and lifecycle analysis, highlighting a shift toward sustainable and technology-driven operations, it added.

The roles most in demand include Plant Manager, Production Manager, Supply Chain Manager, Sales Manager, Environment and Sustainability Specialist, Design Engineer, R&D Engineer, Quality Control, Structural Engineer and Safety Engineer.

Despite strong hiring trends, the report found that there is a significant gender disparity in the sector, which accounted for 12 per cent of women in the sector's total workforce, one of the lowest representations among major industries.

Meanwhile, the report also highlighted that in geographic locations, hiring trends are mostly concentrated in the metro cities.

With 81 per cent of job postings concentrated in tier I cities, including Hyderabad (14 per cent), Bengaluru (13 per cent), Delhi/NCR (12 per cent), Chennai (8 per cent), Ahmedabad (7 per cent), and Pune (7 per cent).