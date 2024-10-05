India’s consumers are changing how they buy

The convenience of a doorstep service is not limited to the many Indians living in tiny homes, where rapid deliveries save devoting space to storage. Rather than reaching into a cupboard, people can now swipe on an app. But the number of restaurants whose orders are delivered through Swiggy has also jumped, from 129,000 in 2022 to 224,000 by the end of June. The opportunity to satisfy the rapidly growing taste for fast delivery has drawn in competitors beyond Swiggy and its rivals. Restaurants would rather skip Swiggy’s cut of up to 18% of the value of meals. Amazon and Flipkart excel at logistics and can deliver almost anything, albeit not quite as fast.