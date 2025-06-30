India’s data centre boom: Delhi developer Anant Raj to invest $2 billion to expand Haryana facilities. Details here

Anant Raj Ltd, a Delhi-based developer, plans to spend $2.1 billion on data centres, joining a growing list of Indian companies looking to ride the boom in demand for artificial intelligence and business process-led services in the country.

The company tied up with the French IT major Orange Business to provide cloud services to its clients along with data centres last year, Bloomberg reported.

Expanding footprint in Haryana Anand Raj, with a market value of $2.3 billion, will launch two new data centres or server farms in Haryana, in addition to the one already operating.

The company targets a total capacity of 300 megawatts by 2032 with the new investment, Amit Sarin, managing director at Anant Raj said.

According to Sarin, data centres are expected to account for more than 40 per cent of Anant Raj’s revenues within the next four years, a significant leap from the current 5 per cent.

Riding the data centre wave The expansion aligns with India’s vision of data centre growth. A 2025 report by property consultant JLL. indicates that India’s data centre capacity is poised to grow by 77 per cent to 1.8 gigawatts in the next four years.

Also Read | States are rolling out red carpets for data centers. But some lawmakers are pushing back

Sarin also told Bloomberg that “India is witnessing one of the fastest growth phases globally for data centres,” adding that the project will be funded through internal accruals.

India’s digital ambition Anant Raj’s move follows similar ambitious plans by India’s top business houses, Adani Group and Reliance Industries, to expand their footprint.

This trend is reinforced by Barclays Plc’s assessment that India will be a big beneficiary of the data centre investment boom in Asia, driven by digitalisation and rules requiring data to be stored within the country.

Also Read | Popular AI growth stocks to add to watchlist

Smaller firms are also actively entering the trend. Bengaluru-based RMZ Corp is spending $1.7 billion on two data centres and Panchshil Realty is considering partnering with Blackstone Inc to build a large data centre in Mumbai, the news agency reported.