A new employment engine could be emerging for India’s engineering graduates as the country accelerates the build-out of the digital backbone powering its online economy, offering a potential counterweight to slowing hiring in information technology (IT) services.
Data centre boom brightens engineering job prospects—100,000 new jobs likely
SummaryAs AI, data localization and tax sops spur investment in India’s data centre industry, the sector is seen generating over 100,000 new engineering jobs in the coming years, offering a potential cushion against slowing hiring across the IT services sector.
A new employment engine could be emerging for India’s engineering graduates as the country accelerates the build-out of the digital backbone powering its online economy, offering a potential counterweight to slowing hiring in information technology (IT) services.
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