Data centre boom brightens engineering job prospects—100,000 new jobs likely

Ambastha said the prospect of India’s data centre capacity being doubled is compounding this addition. “India currently generates 20% of the world’s data, and houses 3% of it. If we can double this by accelerating data centres, the net capacity projected for the next half a decade will also rise from around 8GW expected today, to nearly 16GW by 2032. This will also increase the number of engineering jobs generated by this industry in a linear way, even if not exponentially,” she said.