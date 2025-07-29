India's David vs Goliath profit story: Can smaller firms hold on to their share?

Titans' take

Despite the recent churn, the Indian listed companies' universe sees concentration in many segments and, in some cases, a heavy dominance of one or two players. For example, smaller companies have gained share in the travel and hospitality sector, but the sector is still ruled by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corp. Ltd (IRCTC), which takes home 60% of the sector’s aggregate profit pie. In the packaged consumer goods segment, ITC Ltd alone commands about 50% of the share.