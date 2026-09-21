India’s defence push draws former govt scientists, repeat founders into startups

India's push for defence indigenisation and the opening of its space sector to private players are prompting former government scientists and second-time entrepreneurs to launch ventures as the sectors gain momentum, according to a senior executive at investment firm 360 ONE Asset.
“The government has done a good job of publishing long-term technology roadmaps [and] specific projects that require innovation and IP (intellectual property) through things like the iDEX challenges,” said Abhishek Nag, head of venture capital and co-head of the firm's defence and space fund, in an interview with Mint.