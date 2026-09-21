India’s defence push draws former govt scientists, repeat founders into startups

India's push for defence indigenisation and the opening of its space sector to private players are prompting former government scientists and second-time entrepreneurs to launch ventures as the sectors gain momentum, according to a senior executive at investment firm 360 ONE Asset.
India's push for defence indigenisation and the opening of its space sector to private players are prompting former government scientists and second-time entrepreneurs to launch ventures as the sectors gain momentum, according to a senior executive at investment firm 360 ONE Asset.
“The government has done a good job of publishing long-term technology roadmaps [and] specific projects that require innovation and IP (intellectual property) through things like the iDEX challenges,” said Abhishek Nag, head of venture capital and co-head of the firm's defence and space fund, in an interview with Mint.
“The government has done a good job of publishing long-term technology roadmaps [and] specific projects that require innovation and IP (intellectual property) through things like the iDEX challenges,” said Abhishek Nag, head of venture capital and co-head of the firm's defence and space fund, in an interview with Mint.
The company recently raised a ₹1,500-crore fund to back defence and aerospace businesses in India.
The government has been pushing for greater private-sector participation in defence manufacturing. Over the years, it has launched initiatives such as iDEX, ADITI and Make in India, besides earmarking 25% of the defence research and development budget for the private sector, to reduce import dependence.
iDEX (Innovations for Defence Excellence) is a ministry of defence initiative aimed at fostering indigenous innovation and technology development in the defence and aerospace sectors. ADITI, or Acing Development of Innovative Technologies with iDEX, is a sub-scheme of iDEX and focuses specifically on high-risk, deep-tech and critical and strategic defence technologies.
“Whether it's the armed forces or defence labs, they've been very open on their needs, how much they'll spend and what potential order values will be. As a result, customer discoveries are happening, what needs to be built is out there. It's why we're seeing a lot of founders gravitating towards defence,” Nag said.
The push for indigenised defence has also seen more founders emerging from government departments and research divisions. A 360 ONE Asset portfolio company, Sisir Radar, was founded by a former Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) official who headed its Innovations Management division.
Much of this is driven by their technical expertise and a clearer demand for defence technologies, creating more visible opportunities for entrepreneurs.
“Today, they have a high degree of tradecraft. They can also see gaps in the products they use or are able to find new use cases. This motivates them to step out of their organisations and start their entrepreneurship journey,” said Tobby Simon, founder and president of Synergia Foundation, a strategic affairs think-tank.
Other examples of former government scientists setting up private ventures include the founders of Skyroot Aerospace, who previously worked at Isro, and the founders of Red Balloon Aerospace, who have worked at both Isro and Skyroot. Even anti-drone defence manufacturer Armory's founder Amarjeet Singh had previously spent time at listed drone maker ideaForge before leaving to launch his own venture.
Second-time founders are also entering defence and deeptech. ShareChat founders Farid Ahsan and Bhanu Pratap Singh, after leaving the social networking platform, launched robotics company General Autonomy and raised $3.8 million earlier this year from Elevation Capital and India Quotient.
Systems focus
360 ONE Asset plans to invest in 15-20 companies, it had told Mint in January, when it announced a ₹1,000-crore fund focused on India's defence, aerospace and spacetech sectors, with an additional ₹500 crore greenshoe option.
While the firm invests across the spectrum, from early-stage companies to pre-IPO rounds, Nag said its focus is generally split depending on where the company is in its lifecycle.
“Companies that are 1-3 years from going public, you tend to see a slightly more manufacturing orientation, areas like defence electronics, components,” he said.
Roughly 20% of the fund is typically earmarked for early-stage investments, 30% for growth-stage rounds and the remaining 50% for late-stage and pre-IPO investments, Nag said. At the early stage, 360 ONE Asset typically writes cheques of ₹30-60 crore, while investments in later-stage companies range from ₹60 crore to ₹150 crore. Pre-IPO investments start at ₹150 crore.
At the growth stage, companies involved in earth observation and those with dual-use applications tend to catch the firm's eye. Of the four investments made from the defence and aerospace-focused fund, two of them, Digantara and Sisir Radar, cater to the earth observation segment.
In August, 360 ONE Asset added Pixxel to its portfolio when it participated in the Bengaluru-based company's $100 million Series C round, which was led by Temasek and Seraphim.
Other areas of interest for the firm include electronic warfare, missile defence systems, counter-drone systems, artificial intelligence for defence, earth observation, as well as mission intelligence and command systems. On the manufacturing side, the firm is looking at companies building microgas turbines and jet engines.
Broader upswing
This year, India's venture capital investors have increasingly turned to harder-to-build sectors such as space and defence, which fall under the broader deeptech category.
While investors continue to pour money into Indian artificial intelligence companies, which have raised $1.3 billion so far this year compared with $1 billion last year, there is still uncertainty across India's venture capital ecosystem over whether these companies have strong moats or a clear right to win in the enterprise market.
As a result, investors have allocated more capital towards deeptech, which has raised $2.5 billion so far this year across 218 deals, compared with $1.6 billion across 465 deals in 2025, according to Tracxn.