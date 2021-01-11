India’s defence sector growth imperatives remain unchanged: Salil Gupte

The covid-19 pandemic has dealt a big blow to the aviation and defence industry. We project it will take about three years for travel to return to 2019 levels and it will be a few years beyond that for the industry to return to long-term trend growth. However, the fundamentals of the industry remains intact. The aviation industry is the lifeblood of commerce in India and around the world and we continue to be optimistic of its recovery, as in past crises. We urge the government to bring in much needed taxation and other stimulus relief for airlines that will position India, with its strongly recovering demand, for an early recovery from the shock caused by the pandemic.