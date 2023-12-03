India’s developing tech certifications presenting business opportunities: Dell
The American hardware and services company also expects the first wave of gen AI enterprise projects to reach maturity levels next year
New technology certifications and standards that are being developed in India are opening up fresh business opportunities for Dell Inc., Peter Marrs, the American hardware and services company’s president for Asia-Pacific and Japan, and John Roese, its global chief technology officer, said at a media roundtable on technology trend projections for the next year.