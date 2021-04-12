India's economic fallout from second COVID virus wave may be limited: Barclays

Despite the massive surge in COVID-19 cases across India, its accelerated vaccination drive may limit the economic disruption, Barclays said in a note on Monday. However, the company warned that shortages in vaccine supply could weigh on the campaign's progress.

With logging nearly 1.7 lakh cases in a single day, India on Monday racked up the world's highest daily tally of coronavirus infections overtaking Brazil. This caused a plunge in Indian stocks and the rupee. Officials in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra said they were considering a broader lockdown this week after large closures at the weekend.

Following this, Barclays said, "India is experiencing a dramatic increase in active COVID-19 cases, with new infection rates now well above the previous highs seen in September 2020. The breadth of the crisis is also widening, with more states reporting rising positivity rates, and are implementing mobility restrictions and selective lockdowns to control infection rates."

Then, pointing out that steady pace in vaccination, it also added, "at the same time, India’s vaccination programme has accelerated significantly, with more than 104mn vaccines administered."

The country is running ahead of the vaccination schedule we had assumed in March, but there have been reports of vaccine shortages emerging in different parts of the country, the company said.

The report also said, in the near term, vaccine supply concerns are rising, with more states reporting low stocks amid rising demand. The government has indicated that India’s vaccine supply is adequate for ~10 days, and with more vaccines likely to be approved in the coming weeks, supply may get another boost. Still, given surging demand, vaccine supply constraints are likely to remain.

Still, we estimate that India will have distributed at least 317mn COVID vaccines by the end of June on a cumulative basis, enough to vaccinate more than 150mn people (~11% of population), by our most conservative estimates, the report said adding, "This implies that India will be broadly on track to vaccinate 300mn people by August 2021 and 500mn by end-2021, and ensure that the economic recovery continues."

In its concluding remarks, the company said, "If the current restrictions remain in place for two months, i.e. from 28 March 2021, we estimate this will reduce nominal GDP by 0.34pp and real GDP by less than 0.20pp. This is almost twice the impact we had calculated previously. For now, we continue to forecast GDP growth in FY 2021-22 of 11%, though note emergent risks to our view."

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via