India's economic fallout from second COVID virus wave may be limited: Barclays

In its concluding remarks, the company said, "If the current restrictions remain in place for two months, i.e. from 28 March 2021, we estimate this will reduce nominal GDP by 0.34pp and real GDP by less than 0.20pp. This is almost twice the impact we had calculated previously. For now, we continue to forecast GDP growth in FY 2021-22 of 11%, though note emergent risks to our view."