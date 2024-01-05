India's EV sales may cross 27 million by 2032 annually, CAGR likely to grow at 35%: Report
EV sale in India is projected to touch about 27.2 million units by 2032 and with a CAGR of 35 per cent from 2023-2032 under business-as-usual conditions, according to the report.
Electric Vehicle (EV) sales in India is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 35 per cent with annual volumes likely to touch 27.2 million units by 2032, a report said on Friday.
