Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News / Reliance announces opening date of India's first open air rooftop drive-in theatre

Reliance announces opening date of India's first open air rooftop drive-in theatre

Along with the Jio Drive-in theatre in Mumbai  JWD will have 'The Bay Club' which will be accessible to members only. It will house advanced sports and athletic facilities.
2 min read . 08:32 PM IST Livemint

  • The Jio drive-in theatre, operated by PVR, will have a capacity to accomodate 290 cars and it claims to have the biggest screen in town, Reliance Retail said in a statement

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reliance Retail on Monday said the country's first open air roof-top theatre, where people can drive in with their car to watch cinema, will open from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

Reliance Retail on Monday said the country's first open air roof-top theatre, where people can drive in with their car to watch cinema, will open from November 5 at its premium shopping mall Jio World Drive in Mumbai.

The Jio drive-in theatre, operated by PVR, will have a capacity to accomodate 290 cars and it claims to have the biggest screen in town.

The Jio drive-in theatre, operated by PVR, will have a capacity to accomodate 290 cars and it claims to have the biggest screen in town.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

The precinct also introduces PVR's flagship cinema concept of Maison PVR for the first time in India. The new concept launches with 6 state-of-the-art multiplex theatres, preview theatre and separate entrance for VIP guests.

Jio World Drive, spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex, will house only premium international and Indian brands.

Reliance Retail Director Isha Ambani said Jio World Drive (JWD) is born from an insight that the modern-day customer views shopping as a sensorially enriching experience — one filled with fun, exploration and discovery.

"With JWD, we are bringing the best retail and entertainment experiences from around the world to Mumbai. It is not just a brand or a place but a whole new world of personal experiences that will enthral and engage customers like never before.

"This vision has led to yet another redefining experience for Mumbaikars with the opening of the Jio drive-in theatre," Ambani said.

Along with the Jio Drive-in theatre, JWD will have 'The Bay Club' which will be accessible to members only. It will house advanced sports and athletic facilities.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Why recent reforms aren't enough to bring telecom secto ...

Diamonds are forever; bluechip stocks, not so much

The surprise profit surge at private sector banks

Margin relief may cheer Emami’s investors

JWD has food and beverage concepts, for which Reliance has partnered with renowned culinary experts like chef and restaurateur Ritu Dalmia for an Italian restaurant Motodo Aditi Dugar for pet-inclusive cafe See Saw.

"Through JWD, we have envisioned a brand that will nurture a culture of new ideas and lead with innovation and accessibility as core ethos. One aspect of accessibility is creating an inclusive space for art, making it participative and open to dialogue, especially among the youth," Ambani said. PTI PRS HRS hrs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!