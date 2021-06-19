Brigade REAP has announced India’s first proptech (property technology) syndicate fund: PropTech@REAP on LetsVenture, India’s full stack private marketplace that helps in facilitating fundraising for startups.

Brigade REAP will make a minimum of 4 investments in the coming year and invest in startups looking to raise up to half a million US dollars in early-stage funding.

Startups that have developed innovative and disruptive technologies in areas like construction tech, alternate material, smart buildings, sustainability, property transactions, affordable housing etc. with demonstrated product market fit and traction, can apply through this new platform for funding.

“The investments in the PropTech space has grown at a CAGR of 105% in the past 6 years. In our experience PropTech startups find it difficult to raise funds at an early stage due to the nascency of the sector. Some of our promising startups have taken anywhere between 12-18 months to raise seed money despite showing early promise. Our aim is to bridge this gap. We are now excited to launch a dedicated fund for early stage PropTech startups and we hope to support promising startups in their journey to disrupt the real estate sector. Now that we are ready to mentor our 10th cohort, some of these startups too can benefit from this fund." said Nirupa Shankar, Executive Director, Brigade Enterprises Ltd and Director, Brigade REAP.

Brigade REAP has cultivated a network of Real Estate developers, Architects, MEP consultants, Facility Management cos. and OEMs, as well as a strong connect to Real estate associations both in India and overseas.

John Kuruvilla, Chief Mentor at Brigade REAP said that this startups have presented to over 2,000 Real Estate developers and other relevant stakeholders in the last few years. More recently, 11 of Brigade REAP’S startups raised money despite the pandemic

