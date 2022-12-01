India’s first woman fund manager retires after a two decades’ long career

Given her three-decade long career, Kulkarni has witnessed many market ups and downs. When asked about the most challenging periods during her tenure, Kulkarni recalls the May 2009 election result day when the markets went up by 19% in a single day. “Given the post global financial crisis scenario and the fact that the markets had already gone up a lot, we hadn’t deployed all the cash we held. This was a drag when the markets went up. Despite the drag, we chose not to chase momentum stocks and focused on stock selection. So, that was a big learning experience" says Kulkarni. According to her, there are challenges when one’s thought process or strategies do not play out well. In such times, rather than reacting by following the market trends, she has preferred to review her investment rationale and portfolio strategies. “If that is weakening, then action is needed, else you gain more conviction, which allows you to be patient till your strategy fructifies," adds Kulkarni.