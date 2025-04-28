India's fragmented hospital sector ripe for consolidation: Rothchild's Hollamby
SummaryCompared to markets like Australia, the UK and South Africa, where the top three or four private hospitals control 60-70% of bed capacity, India’s hospital sector is very fragmented with the top ten private players owning less than 10% of the private bed capacity, Dominic Hollamby said.
MUMBAI : India's healthcare sector remains extremely fragmented, and there is significant scope for consolidation and scale through mergers and acquisitions in the next two decades, Dominic Hollamby, executive vice-chairman of Rothschild & Co's global advisory division and global head of healthcare, said.