Referring to India as a vibrant democracy and one with a bright future, Hindeburg's response goes on to add that the country's future is "held back by Adani Group." It reads, "In short, the Adani Group has attempted to conflate its meteoric rise and the wealth of its Chairman, Gautam Adani, with the success of India itself. We disagree. To be clear, we believe India is a vibrant democracy and an emerging superpower with an exciting future. We also believe India’s future is being held back by the Adani Group, which has draped itself in the Indian flag while systematically looting the nation."