Indias GCC hiring rebounds 8-10 pc in Q1 as focus shifts from volume to value

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) India's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) saw a rise in hiring volumes by 8-10 per cent in the first quarter of FY26, compared to a subdued fourth quarter of FY25, which saw a decline of 3-6 per cent, reflecting a return to strategic, skill-focused recruitment practices.

Advertisement

The sector is deliberately moving away from volume hiring, focusing instead on securing high-value talent in AI, platform engineering, and cybersecurity, exacerbating critical skill shortages across the country, according to a report by staffing and workforce solutions provider Quess Corp.

"Q1FY26 marked a steady return to growth for India’s GCC sector, with hiring volumes increasing by 8-10 per cent quarter-on-quarter after a muted Q4…Rather than scaling teams broadly, organisations are now hiring selectively for skills that drive innovation and long-term value.

"Companies are actively seeking professionals who bring expertise in artificial intelligence, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and data engineering. These roles are no longer seen as support functions, they are at the heart of digital transformation," Quess IT Staffing CEO Kapil Joshi said.

Advertisement

High-growth verticals like BFSI, Manufacturing, Automotive & Energy, and Technology & Hardware drove demand during Q1 FY26.

The Manufacturing, Automotive, and Energy sector registered the highest demand growth at an impressive 31 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), fueled by investments in smart factories, Industrial IoT, and electric vehicle (EV) platforms.

The BFSI sector (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) continued to be the largest hirer, commanding 20 per cent of the total GCC market share and growing 15 per cent QoQ. Demand in BFSI is primarily driven by AI-led credit risk analysis, cybersecurity, and digital lending.

Technology & Hardware logged a 16 per cent QoQ growth.

Conversely, sectors sensitive to global economic headwinds saw hiring contracts. Hospitality, Travel & Logistics experienced the sharpest decline, with demand falling 25 per cent QoQ, followed by Construction & Engineering, which dropped 15 per cent.

Advertisement

Geographically, while Tier-1 cities continued to dominate overall hiring volumes, Tier-2 cities emerged as high-growth spokes, challenging long-standing location orthodoxies and diversifying the country's tech talent footprint, the report said.

While Bengaluru remains the dominant GCC hub with a 29 per cent market share, it recorded the slowest growth among major metros at 3.20 per cent.

Pune ( 10.60 per cent) and Chennai ( 9.40 per cent) exhibited the fastest growth rates among Tier-1 cities.

Tier-2 cities significantly outpaced Tier-1 growth. Coimbatore led the pack with a remarkable 34.10 per cent QoQ increase in hiring demand, followed by Kochi ( 27.60 per cent) and Ahmedabad ( 24.60 per cent).

However, despite the growth, Tier-2 cities still face acute talent shortages.

Advertisement

"Tier-2 cities are still struggling to meet the depth requirements of advanced digital roles, such as full-stack DevOps, GenAI engineering, and L3 cybersecurity. As a result, up to 50 per cent of complex mandates are being re-routed back to Tier-1 locations, where talent density, peer networks, and marquee projects remain key magnets for senior professionals," the report said.

In domains such as AI, data science, and platform engineering, the talent shortfall remains significant, ranging from 25 per cent to over 40 per cent, depending on the role. These shortages are slowing down hiring cycles and making it harder for companies to build high-performance teams at the pace they require, Joshi said.

Bengaluru maintained its position as the highest-paying market due to deeper talent pools and greater role maturity. Top offers in metros continue to exceed ₹50-60 lakh for niche skills.