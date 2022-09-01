India’s gem exporters plan mega Dubai show

India’s gem exporters plan mega Dubai show3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 12:36 AM IST
- According to GJEPC, India’s jewellery exports to the Gulf are expected to grow by $5 billion over the next 1-2 years
Listen to this article
NEW DELHI : India’s jewellery exports to the UAE have soared after the two countries signed a comprehensive economic partnership agreement (CEPA) earlier this year, and the industry is now looking to hold a gems and jewellery show in Dubai this November to cater to seasonal demand.