India’s gem exporters plan mega Dubai show

Arpita Mukherjee, economist, ICRIER said that until recently, Indian gold jewellery exporters were facing tough competition from countries like Turkey, “and our exports were showing a decline." “The removal of duties have benefited our exports. Regarding entry into third country markets we need to see who our competitors are and what are their strengths. In addition we also need to know the demand in the importing country. Of late, there is a growing demand for light weight gold jewellery as is made in countries like Turkey," said Mukherjee.