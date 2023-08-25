India seeing China’s growth blitz of 2 decades ago: Mittal3 min read 25 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST
China-plus-one has brought investments, India firing on all cylinders: Bharti Enterprises chief
New Delhi: The growth that China saw more than two decades ago is now happening in India, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Mittal said. India’s position as an investment alternative to China has strengthened, and it is visible in the flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) and promise of future investments, he said.