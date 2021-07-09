India's Hetero says Covid-19 drug molnupiravir reduces hospitalisation

India's Hetero says Covid-19 drug molnupiravir reduces hospitalisation1 min read . 11:53 AM IST
The trial was conducted at COVID-19 dedicated hospital sites across India.
Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero Labs said on Friday a late-stage trial of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir showed it helped reduce hospitalisation and resulted in faster recovery among patients with mild cases, Reuters reported today.
Molnupiravir is an antiviral therapy Merck & Co is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients.
