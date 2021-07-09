Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Companies >News >India's Hetero says Covid-19 drug molnupiravir reduces hospitalisation

India's Hetero says Covid-19 drug molnupiravir reduces hospitalisation

FILE PHOTO: A cOVID-19 treatment pill, called molnupiravir
1 min read . 11:53 AM IST Livemint

The trial was conducted at COVID-19 dedicated hospital sites across India.

Indian pharmaceutical company Hetero Labs said on Friday a late-stage trial of COVID-19 drug molnupiravir showed it helped reduce hospitalisation and resulted in faster recovery among patients with mild cases, Reuters reported today.

Molnupiravir is an antiviral therapy Merck & Co is developing with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics for the treatment of non-hospitalised COVID-19 patients.

The trial was conducted at COVID-19 dedicated hospital sites across India.

