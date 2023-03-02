India’s highest court orders probe into Adani market turmoil
- An expert committee has been given two months to produce a report on the causes of the selloff of the group’s stocks.
The Supreme Court of India formed a committee to investigate the cause of the market turmoil that has engulfed billionaire Gautam Adani‘s namesake conglomerate, saying it would look for regulatory failures or securities-law violations that could have contributed to a massive selloff in the group’s stocks.
