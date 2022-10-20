India's home sales, prices to rise, defying rate hikes , says Puravankara CEO1 min read . Updated: 20 Oct 2022, 02:28 PM IST
- Puravankara operates in nine Indian cities and competes with other developers such as Brigade Enterprises Ltd and DLF Ltd
Puravankara Ltd, one of India's top property developers, expects both prices and new home sales to rise in the near future, defying rising interest rates, partly due to a recovering job market and strong demand from older millennials, a top company executive said.