India’s hotel industry eyes double-digit growth in FY26 despite geopolitical headwinds
India's hotel sector shows resilience with strong revenue growth reported in FY25. The industry expects continued double-digit growth in FY26 despite geopolitical tensions, driven by rising domestic demand, better transport connections, and strategic pricing by hotel operators.
Even as geopolitical tensions tempered the first quarter of FY26, India’s hotel industry is confident of steady growth in the full fiscal year. Many listed hotel players expect double-digit growth supported by improving consumer incomes, expanding infrastructure, and disciplined pricing strategies.