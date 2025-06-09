Looking at profits, EIH and ITC Hotels both reported steady profit growth in FY25, with ITC’s net profit rising from ₹424 crore to ₹638 crore. Vikram Oberoi, MD & CEO of EIH Ltd, in the company's recently concluded earnings call, said the company will have more opportunity to drive average room rate growth within the Oberoi Hotel ecosystem. “With strong demand, with everything that’s happening in India, over the medium to long term, we’ll be able to drive greater premiums in Oberoi," he said.