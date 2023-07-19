Indian hotels to witness decadal-high occupancy of 70-72% in FY24

Sustenance of a large part of the cost-rationalisation measures undertaken during the Covid period, along with operating leverage benefits, resulted in a sharp expansion in margins. In its sample set, comprising 12 large hotel companies, reported operating margins of 32% for FY23, against 20-22% pre-Covid. While there could be some moderation in margins from these levels with an increase in some cost-heads, including refurbishment/maintenance, the margins are still expected to be higher than the pre-Covid levels over the medium term. The staff-to-room ratio remains below pre-Covid levels and is expected to continue to be so going forward as well. Accordingly, it has a positive business outlook on the Indian hotel industry.