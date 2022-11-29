Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
India's Inox GFL says wind businesses pay $50 million to reduce debt

India's Inox GFL says wind businesses pay $50 million to reduce debt

1 min read . 08:48 PM ISTNandan Mandayam, Reuters
Inox Wind Ltd which made its stock market debut last week, has paid 2.50 billion rupees.

Inox GFL, an Indian conglomerate that converts chemicals into energy, announced that its wind businesses paid 4.11 billion to reduce debt

Indian chemicals-to-energy conglomerate Inox GFL said on Tuesday its wind businesses paid 4.11 billion Indian rupees ($50.3 million) to reduce debt.

Inox Wind Ltd and Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, which made its stock market debut last week, have paid 2.50 billion rupees and 1.66 billion rupees, respectively, Inox GFL said in a statement.

Inox Wind's net debt stood at 9.21 billion rupees, as of March 31, 2022, according to an annual report.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

