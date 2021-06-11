NEW DELHI : Indian food services company, K Hospitality Corp, on Friday announced that it has acquired the franchise rights to open and expand pizza chain Domino ’s Pizza in Ghana, Africa.

To take the Domino’s brand to Ghana, K Hospitality Corp has formed a 50-50 joint venture, Fire Foods Africa, with West Africa’s Chanrai Summit Group. The group has business interests in manufacturing and production of consumer goods.

Home-grown K Hospitality Corp has more than 500 outlets in India across various food and beverage concepts, including restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, banqueting, outdoor catering, and travel food and beverages. Its food services brands include Travel Food Services (TFS), Copper Chimney, The Irish House, Blue Sea Banquets & Caterers, GVK Lounge, Punkah House, and Bombay Brasserie. In India, it employs over 6,000 people.

In Ghana, the joint venture company has already opened its first two stores in downtown Accra—in Osu and East Legon. Fire Foods Africa expects to open more than 25 stores in the next few years and to expand into additional countries across the African continent, the company said in a statement.

Fire Foods Africa, will be expanding Domino’s Pizza across Ghana, with a multi-million-dollar investment planned towards opening multiple stores over the next few years, said Karan Kapur, executive director, K Hospitality Corp.

K Hospitality Corp is planning significant growth from its quick-service restaurant (QSR) format. The expansion in Ghana is in line with its QSR 2030 Vision to invest and build various quick service restaurant formats.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.