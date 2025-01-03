Milind Nagnur, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Kotak Mahindra Bank, has resigned from his roles, effective February 15, citing personal reasons, the Indian private lender announced on Friday.

Nagnur took on the COO role in February 2024 while continuing as CTO, a position he had held for more than a year.

His professional background includes over a decade as Managing Director at Citigroup until 2018 and a stint as CTO at the U.S.-based fintech firm Early Warning before joining Kotak, as noted in his LinkedIn profile.

During his tenure in April, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) imposed restrictions on Kotak Mahindra Bank, barring it from onboarding new clients via online and mobile banking channels and from issuing credit cards.

These restrictions stemmed from deficiencies in the bank's IT infrastructure, identified during RBI's examinations in 2022 and 2023, which Kotak had failed to address sufficiently.

The public sector lender's shares closed lower on Friday. Earlier, global brokerage firm Citi placed Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. under a positive catalyst watch.