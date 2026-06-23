A surge in cybersecurity threats has prompted a range of top Indian companies to seek defence, Palo Alto Networks president William D Jenkins Jr. said, even as the world’s most-valued cyber security firm sees rising demand from the country's millions of mid-tier corporates.
While artificial intelligence startup Anthropic's latest Claude Mythos model remains out of bounds for the public following orders from the US government, attackers may develop such tools shortly and lead to a rise in breaches, Jenkins said in an interview.
“India’s largest customers in banking, telecom and infrastructure are among some of our largest clients globally, and they are very mature in terms of cyber security. They take security very seriously, and three of our largest deals in our history in Asia are contracts we have with Indian clients,” the executive, known as BJ Jenkins in the professional circles, said.