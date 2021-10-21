"For India to achieve the target of raising the share of natural gas in the energy basket to 15% gas usage by 2030 from current 6.2%, gas consumption has to rise three and half times to 600 million standard cubic meters per day. And for this to happen, all sectors have to jump in," he said.
The government, he said, is pushing for use of LNG as fuel transport and mining sector.
"We as the industry will set up 20 LNG dispensing stations on Golden Quadirateal by March 2022 and 500-600 outlets in 3-4 years. The ultimate target is 1,000 LNG stations," he said.
