India's maiden A350 aircraft takes ferry flight, to join Air India fleet soon

Air India on Friday informed that it operated its first ferry flight of its A350-900 aircraft having its new livery. The flight was from Singapore to Toulouse.

The new livery signifies a fresh chapter for Air India and reflects the airline's commitment to offering a modern and visually appealing experience for passengers. The Tata Group-owned airline has ordered six A350-900 planes and five of them are scheduled for delivery through March 2024. On September 29, Air India said it has completed the acquisition of its first A350-900 aircraft by way of a finance lease transaction with HSBC through the GIFT City. "Our @Airbus A350-900 takes off on its first ferry flight from Singapore to Toulouse in the new Air India colours," Air India said in a post on X on Friday.

Meanwhile, in his Friday message, Air India CEO and MD Campbell Wilson said its "third A350 just completed receiving its new livery in Singapore" and will undergo final interior and equipment modification in Toulouse.

The first two A350 planes received its livery in Toulouse, France.

According to a senior official at Air India, the aircraft's livery has been painted in Singapore, and it is currently en route back to Toulouse for additional processes before the scheduled delivery in December 2023.

The recently Tata-owned Air India has outlined ambitious expansion plans, with an order for 40 Airbus A350 aircraft set to be integrated gradually in the upcoming years.

"Total 40 Airbus A350s on order (6 A350-900s and 34 A350-1000s). First A350-900 is expected in December 2023, and the remainder 5 A350-900 expected by March 2024," the Air India official noted.

Air India's management has yet to finalise the routes for its Airbus A350. According to an official, "the aircraft will initially be deployed to domestic routes for crew familiarisation purposes."

Air India has solidified its order for 250 Airbus aircraft and 220 new Boeing flights, collectively valued at USD 70 billion at list prices.

This strategic move comes as the airline aims for a turnaround under its new ownership - Tata. Air India secured purchase agreements for these aircraft with Airbus and Boeing during the Paris Air Show in June of this year. (ANI)

