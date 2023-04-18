India air passenger traffic hits record 13 million in March

As along as a flight arrives within 15 minutes of its scheduled arrival time, it is considered on-time. However, all major airlines witnessed a dip in passenger load factor, or capacity utilization, indicating that they operated more flights in March compared to February.While IndiGo’s passenger load factor fell to 84% from 86.5% during the period, and SpiceJet’s was at 92.3% in March from 94.1% in February. Air India’s capacity utilization fell to 85.1% from 89% and Vistara’s was down from 92.8% to 91.6%. Akasa’s passenger load factor declined to 73.6% in March from 83.7% in the previous month. IndiGo continued to be the market leader in India, with a 56.8% share, Vistara (8.9%) and Air India (8.8%). AirAsia India was the fourth largest airline, according to March data, with a 7.6% share. GoFIRST was at 6.9% and SpiceJet at 6.4%. Akasa Air, which started operations last August, has attained a 3.3% share in the domestic market, and is also looking to launch its international operations later this year.