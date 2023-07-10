Hyundai targets 60% of sales from SUVs

New Delhi: Entry-level sports utility vehicles, or micro-SUVs like Tata’s Punch and Hyundai Exter will form an increasingly large share of the market for UVs in India, with the vehicles accounting for 20% of the compact or sub-4 metre SUV’s total sales volumes by the end of FY24, according to Hyundai Motor India. Compact SUVs now account for nearly 60% of all SUV sales in India, as more automakers launch products to attract value-conscious Indian buyers.

The South Korean carmaker on Monday launched its first micro-SUV Exter that directly rivals Tata Motor’s 5-star GNCAP rated Punch, which has found immense popularity with first-time buyers. The Exter, at a starting price of ₹5.99 lakhs for the base variant is priced similarly as the Punch. It will also compete with Citroen’s C3 micro-SUV. The Exter will also be launched in a CNG variant from the start, while Tata’s Punch currently only comes with a gasoline option.

Hyundai expects the compact SUV market to be dominated by petrol and CNG powertrains, while customers in the larger SUV segments continue to see high demand for more powerful diesel engines. For Hyundai, nearly half of the demand for Creta still comes from the diesel variants.

“This is our eigth SUV model, which makes us the only OEM that’s present across all seven SUV sub-segments. We believe the entry-level SUV segment will explode. Currently there is only the Tata Punch in that segment there, so we see a lot of upside. From just 3% of the compact SUV segment to 14% in 2022, we believe with the addition of Exter the segment will grow to 16% of total sub-4m SUV sales in 2023 and 20% in 2024", Tarun Garg, chief operating officer, Hyundai Motor India said. “While we aren’t the number one entrants in the segment, and neither we were in the Creta segment which we continue to lead, the benchmark will be created by us", he adds.

The Exter comes with six airbags as a standard feature, and will set a benchmark for the segment, Garg said.

SUV’s account for a majority of Hyundai’s sales in India, ahead of the SUV penetration in the industry as a whole. For Hyundai, SUVs accounted for 41% of its sales in 22%, 34% in 2019, 43% in 2020, 50% in 2021, 53% in 2022, and 54% in 2023, when the industry is at 46% SUV sales as part of the total passenger vehicle market.

“We feel Hyundai could be at 60% SUV sales when Exter comes in", Garg told Mint. “Even with increasing competition in the mid-SUV segment, in the first half of the calendar year we sold an average of 1371 units per month, a growth of 22% over H1 last year. Despite new model launches, we have been going strong. It has also been the best-selling SUV last month, which reflects it is still a strong brand. We are market leaders with the Verna sedan too, sales of which have grown 100% with the launch of the new product", Garg said.

“Volumes-wise hatchbacks remain a big segment but their contribution has been coming down. We have seen a reduction in i20 volumes", he added.