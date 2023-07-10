Companies
Hyundai targets 60% of sales from SUVs
SummaryCompact SUVs now account for nearly 60% of all SUV sales in India, as more automakers launch products to attract value-conscious Indian buyers.
New Delhi: Entry-level sports utility vehicles, or micro-SUVs like Tata’s Punch and Hyundai Exter will form an increasingly large share of the market for UVs in India, with the vehicles accounting for 20% of the compact or sub-4 metre SUV’s total sales volumes by the end of FY24, according to Hyundai Motor India. Compact SUVs now account for nearly 60% of all SUV sales in India, as more automakers launch products to attract value-conscious Indian buyers.
