BENGALURU : India’s retail market is expected to surpass $1.3 trillion by 2025 and the next levers of growth will come from offline retail partnering with online e-commerce players, helping the former to expand its reach, Amazon India vice president Manish Tiwary said.

Amazon.in, which recently completed eight years in India, on Thursday launched its first brick-and-mortar resource centre called ‘Digital Kendra’ to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) come online. This will act as a walk-in establishment and help MSMEs avail online services, including shipping and logistics support, and cataloguing assistance. The centre was launched in Surat, Gujarat.

“India’s next growth wave for retail will not just come with offline or online alone - but with offline and online retail partnering together. At Amazon we believe that India is a country of retailers and offline plus online is the way to go. Our strategy is to onboard local shops or kiranas, providing them an online presence, which can give small trade a big kick. It’s not about the pandemic-accelerating digital adoption, but providing the next growth lever for millions of small retailers in the country," Tiwary said in an interaction with Mint.

“For kiranas, the right strategy is to know that there is no one-size-fits-all and hence we keep introducing offerings," he said.

The e-commerce major has on-boarded more than 300,000 of the 850,000 sellers listed on Amazon India since January 2020, Tiwary said. Amazon India has helped Indian MSMEs export $1 billion in shipments in the last 12 months, under its ‘Global Selling’ programme, he said.

“In today’s environment, customers want things fast and if there is a product available around, we want to source it from the neighbourhood stores. We are very gung ho about kiranas and believe local stores can be a game changer," Tiwary said.

Amazon India had launched its ‘Local Shops’ programme in the first quarter of 2020, which allowed offline store owners to sell on Amazon.in. In a year, the company has expanded the service to 50,000 kiranas in the country. The company has also expanded its ‘I Have Space’ programme to 350 cities, allowing local stores to increase income by partnering with Amazon for deliveries in their neighbourhoods.

“Today, even sellers realise that not all operations can be managed on their own and hence they prefer to get access to modular tools by partnering with e-commerce. We are seeing a big acceleration on overall seller and kirana on-boarding," Tiwary said.

Operations have recovered from the second onslaught of the covid-19 pandemic in the country, he said.

“Both consumer and seller sentiment is back to what it was before covid, if not higher. We are seeing that more customers are coming (almost 85%) from smaller towns and cities. Even on the seller front, seller acquisition is much higher than pre-covid levels," Tiwary said.

