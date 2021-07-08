“India’s next growth wave for retail will not just come with offline or online alone - but with offline and online retail partnering together. At Amazon we believe that India is a country of retailers and offline plus online is the way to go. Our strategy is to onboard local shops or kiranas, providing them an online presence, which can give small trade a big kick. It’s not about the pandemic-accelerating digital adoption, but providing the next growth lever for millions of small retailers in the country," Tiwary said in an interaction with Mint.