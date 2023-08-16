India’s no. 2 tycoon may avoid stepping on rival’s toes

Missing from this list was the coal-to-plastics venture. At the peak of the post-Hindenburg meltdown in Adani’s stock prices, the group had denied media speculation that it had put the factory, seen as a direct challenge to the Ambani group’s legacy petrochemicals business, on hold. The group had said in March that it was hopeful of financial closure in the next six months, after which full-fledged procurement and construction would commence. Since then, the $4 billion project doesn’t seem to have made much progress, though the group maintains that it’s still on. “We are just working through on the various reports preparation, site work etc.," CFO Jugeshinder Singh said on the Aug. 3 conference call. He promised an update after this quarter’s results.