India's oldest DFI is sick. A new prescription is on way
Summary
- Financial services secretary Vivek Joshi, however, said that while the government is weighing a few options to rescue IFCI, any merger or reverse merger involving a subsidiary would be pursued by the new government after the general elections
New Delhi: The government may infuse additional capital into IFCI Ltd and reverse-merge it with one of its subsidiaries, two people aware of the matter said, as part of a rescue plan for India’s oldest development finance institution where losses have mounted over the years.