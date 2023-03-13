India’s organised hotel industry has recovered to pre-pandemic levels: Report

New Delhi: India’s hospitality industry not only recovered from the pandemic slump but also stayed on the growth path this fiscal year, as per a new report. Demand outlook for the industry is positive, indicating a promising future, said the report by credit ratings agency CareEdge titled, ‘Back on Hospitable Grounds, Hotels Set to Grow in FY24 Despite Uncertainties’.The sector’s RevPAR, or revenue per available room, which is estimated to reach ₹4,000 to ₹4,100 per room by the end of FY23, reflects marginal growth over FY19 levels, aided by strong recovery in occupancy and average rates. RevPAR is a metric to gauge a hotel’s performance.This recovery was mainly driven by the average daily room rate (ARR), with weddings and domestic leisure travel being significant contributors to the ARR jump in FY23. Despite the possibility of inflation putting pressure on growth rate in FY24, ARR has already surpassed the pre-pandemic level indexed at 105-107, it said.Domestic hotel players are now in a favourable position to resume pending projects and undertake new ones, given the improved revenues and enhanced accruals cushioned by realignment of the cost structure by the players. This, in turn, will boost supply.With demand at pre-pandemic levels, FY23 is expected to end on a promising note. It had earlier predicted hotel occupancy in FY23 would be between 67% and 69%.Festivals, the wedding season, and a likely pick-up in foreign inbound travel and MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) activity have supported demand in FY23. However, soaring international airfares and longer waiting times for travel approvals/visa amid rising inflation have limited outbound travel from India, thus enhancing domestic demand in the current fiscal year.Leveraging the country’s G20 presidency, the ICC Cricket World Cup, and the resumption of foreign inbound travel, along with robust domestic leisure travel, the sector’s ARR should continue to inch higher in FY24, boosting RevPAR. The report estimates that RevPAR should grow 3-5% over FY23 levels.