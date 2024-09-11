India’s OVL, OIL, Kabil join hands with UAE’s IRH in critical mineral hunt

  • The partnership comes as India seeks to reduce its reliance on China, which dominates the critical minerals market, and aligns with the country’s mission to secure vital resources for its renewable energy and tech ambitions.

Manas Pimpalkhare
Published11 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
India’s collaboration efforts align with its recently launched Critical Minerals Mission, which aims to boost domestic production, recycling, and overseas acquisition of these essential resources. (Image: Pixabay)
India’s collaboration efforts align with its recently launched Critical Minerals Mission, which aims to boost domestic production, recycling, and overseas acquisition of these essential resources. (Image: Pixabay)

India's largest international oil and gas exploration company, ONGC Videsh Ltd (OVL), along with Oil India Ltd (OIL) and Khanij Bidesh India (Kabil), signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Tuesday with United Arab Emirates-based International Resources Holding RSC Ltd (IRH), according to a statement from Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC). 

The partnership aims to collaborate on the acquisition and development of critical mineral projects globally.

The MoU focuses on identifying, acquiring, and developing critical mineral projects worldwide, including within India. This initiative comes at a time when China has secured a dominant position in the critical minerals ecosystem.

India’s collaboration efforts align with its recently launched Critical Minerals Mission, which aims to boost domestic production, recycling, and overseas acquisition of these essential resources. 

In June 2023, the mines ministry published a list of 30 minerals deemed critical to India's economy. These include antimony, beryllium, bismuth, cadmium, cobalt, copper, gallium, germanium, graphite, hafnium, indium, lithium, molybdenum, niobium, nickel, PGE, phosphorus, potash, rare earth elements (REE), rhenium, selenium, silicon, strontium, tantalum, tellurium, tin, titanium, tungsten, vanadium, and zirconium. The rare earth elements listed include neodymium, praseodymium, dysprosium, europium, yttrium, and terbium.

Read this | Budget 2024: Why Nirmala Sitharaman waived import duty on critical minerals

All Indian companies involved are state-run enterprises. OVL, a subsidiary of India's largest oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd (ONGC), is joined by Kabil, a joint venture created in 2019 by National Aluminium Co. Ltd (NALCO), Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), and Mineral Exploration Co. Ltd (MECL). Kabil was established to identify and secure international critical mineral assets to enhance India's mineral security.

The MoU outlines plans for project identification, joint due diligence, risk management, and the development of a long-term offtake strategy to establish a critical mineral supply chain, according to the statement.

This agreement is especially important as critical minerals like lithium, cobalt, and molybdenum play a pivotal role in manufacturing energy storage systems and stabilizing advanced battery cells. These minerals are also crucial for the renewable energy sector, being integral to technologies such as electric vehicles and wind turbines.

The MoU is part of a broader strategy by the Indian government to secure critical minerals for its ambition to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070. For instance, India signed a similar agreement with Australia in 2020 to collaborate on the mining and processing of critical minerals. That agreement was renewed in 2022.

India is also engaging with countries rich in these minerals, including Australia and several Latin American nations. 

And this | PLI scheme eyed for critical minerals

"So far, engagements are underway with select source countries such as Australia, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile etc. which are endowed with the cited critical and strategic minerals specifically lithium and cobalt in hard rock formations as in Australia and Lithium as brine in the huge tract of SALARs as in Latin American countries," a 2022 government press release had said.

IRH, a subsidiary of International Holding Co. (IHC), holds stakes in various significant mining assets. Earlier this year, IRH attempted to purchase a majority stake in Zambia's Konkola Copper Mine, currently owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal's Vedanta. However, IRH withdrew from its billion-dollar bid in July.

 

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Sep 2024, 03:26 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsIndia’s OVL, OIL, Kabil join hands with UAE’s IRH in critical mineral hunt

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    285.25
    03:57 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -10.4 (-3.52%)

    Tata Motors

    976.00
    03:55 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -59.45 (-5.74%)

    Tata Steel

    148.15
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    -1.3 (-0.87%)

    Bharat Electronics

    288.05
    03:59 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    2.25 (0.79%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    R R Kabel

    1,714.05
    03:52 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    141.7 (9.01%)

    Apar Industries

    9,955.10
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    662.95 (7.13%)

    Century Textiles & Industries

    2,613.35
    03:43 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    130.95 (5.28%)

    PNB Housing Finance

    1,104.70
    03:29 PM | 11 SEP 2024
    55.4 (5.28%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      71,820.00-1,540.00
      Chennai
      71,820.00-1,490.00
      Delhi
      73,920.00460.00
      Kolkata
      73,070.00-240.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.11
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue