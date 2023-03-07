India's palm oil imports could jump to 4-year high on lower prices1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 08:16 AM IST
In the wake of falling palm oil prices at global level, India's palm oil imports could jump to 4-year high in 2023, says industry experts
India's palm oil imports could jump 16% in 2022/23 to a four-year high of 9.17 million tonnes, as consumption is set to jump after two years of contraction due to COVID-led lockdowns, a senior industry official told Reuters on Tuesday.
