India’s pharma industry is valued above $50 billion for FY 2020-21: Mandaviya

India has fulfilled 50% of the demand in many of the low-income economies as well as in the advanced market by supplying good quality generic medicines on a regular basis
India’s pharmaceutical industry is witnessing remarkable growth. It is valued above $50 Billion (2020-21), with a growth rate of 10-12%, said Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Chemical & Fertilisers on Sunday.
“PM @NarendraModi Ji’s Govt has taken many initiatives to unlock the enormous potential of the pharma industry," said Mandaviya on twitter.
Indian pharma industry known globally for its affordable and quality drugs. India has fulfilled 50 per cent of the demand in many of the low-income economies as well as in the advanced market by supplying good quality generic medicines on a regular basis.
According to the Centre government, India has built up a reputation for being able to deliver good quality generic medicines at high production scale and at affordable prices.
Recently, the chemical & fertilisers minister had said that pandemic scenario has shown the resilience of the pharma sector. “We must work towards strengthening this further. We will engage with industry and academia to chalk roadmap for pharma & medical devices for the next 25 years. We shall soon get the competitive edge in medical devices too with research & innovation", he added.
The government has approved more than 22,000 crores have already been approved for bulk drugs, APIs etc under Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.