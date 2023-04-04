India's retail vehicle sales surge by 14% YoY in March, FADA Report1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 12:19 PM IST
- FADA stated that although the two-wheeler segment exhibited yearly growth, it still lags significantly behind pre-pandemic levels, suggesting that rural India is still grappling with the impact of high inflationary costs.
According to the latest data from the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), retail vehicle sales in India experienced a 14 percent YoY increase in March. All categories, except for tractors, saw significant double-digit growth. Two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger vehicles, and commercial vehicles grew by 12 percent, 69 percent, 14 percent, and 10 percent, respectively.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×