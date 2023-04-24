NEW DELHI : US-based telecom giant Verizon sees India among its critical markets in the Asia Pacific region, as the South Asian nation rolls out 5G networks at a frenetic pace, said Robert Le Busque, regional vice president of Asia Pacific for Verizon Global Enterprise. In an interview, he said that private 5G networks in India will become mainstream as MNCs operating in India and Indian-headquartered enterprises take to 5G for upgrading their internal networks and bringing them up to scale. Edited excerpts :

How does the India market fare for Verizon globally?

India is the fastest growing economy in the G20 and has the fastest growing population dynamics of any country in the world. The mid- to long-term economic forecasts and prospects for India are very positive as a market. Verizon has been operating in India for close to 20 years. We’re strongly committed, and we will continue to be committed to the market into the future. It is one of the most significant markets for us in the Asia Pacific region and certainly a market that represents great growth and opportunity for us.

What kind of growth have you seen in FY23 over FY22 and what’s the growth forecast for FY24?

We don’t share gross numbers on a per country basis. But, I can share that there are two areas of technology that we’re seeing growing. One is network transformation or network as a service. Organizations are changing entire architecture and the way that their corporate networks are designed, built and operate because of the large-scale migration to cloud as infrastructure and also for remote access as the pandemic changed forever the way that organizations look at how their employees can operate. Companies are looking for hybrid networking architecture on hybrid networks, which should be secure by design, and should be cloud-ready. And so, organizations are going through large multi-year network transformation projects that Verizon is helping them to design and deliver not only in India, but for the organization and their offices around the world. The second area that we’ve seen as a significant growth area, not only in India, but throughout the APAC region is cybersecurity for similar reasons, since applications and access to applications has shifted to cloud infrastructure, so the network design has changed. We’ve worked with many companies at the Asia Pacific region, including India, to help to transform their cybersecurity architecture, and the way that they secure their most important assets.

How does India stack up against other Asia Pac markets in 5G deployments?

India, when it comes to 5G technology, is moving at absolute warp speed. I think India has experienced some of the fastest large-scale deployment of 5G infrastructure anywhere in the world and continues to do so. That’s an amazing representation of India’s inventiveness and ability to adapt and adopt new technologies rapidly. The speed with which India is adopting and rolling out 5G technology I think augurs very well, for India being able to unlock tremendous economic and technology benefit from it. 5G in markets such as South Korea, Japan, and to a lesser degree, Australia is really transforming industrial capability, and economic capability for B2B, whether it’s private 5G deployments or the use of the 5G network, for large scale, IoT or vehicle tracking technologies. Industries like port operations, logistics operators are leapfrogging ahead and using 5G technology to completely transform the way that they operate, to create greater efficiency to drive down their operating cost, and to create a much better experience for their customers.

What are the key areas in which companies are working with Verizon? Are private 5G deployments in India picking up pace versus other countries?

Verizon is only operating in the private 5G sector, we’re not operating in the public 5G arena at all outside the US. We have not declared our customers by name so far in the Asia Pacific region, but we’re working with several in logistics, manufacturing of heavy industry and heavy machinery and shipyards which are seeing 5G as an opportunity to improve efficiency. The other area growing rapidly, particularly in the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific is in stadium campus (sports and entertainment) deployments, retail communications, and health and safety.

We were the first to launch a public 5G service anywhere in the world and we have one of the largest install bases of private 5G applications and use case development, which we bring as expertise.

Is Verizon interested in working with the Adani Group for private 5G?

I won’t comment on that question. But when you think about private 5G, and 5G generally, it’s a continuum and it’s a journey for most organizations. They get to understand what the technology can do, once it is available in a jurisdiction. They might run some proof-of-concept or trials to test the technology to see whether it delivers the benefit that they were hoping and to also make sure that it is complimentary to the other IT infrastructure, and their IT services and then, once they’re confident, they will move forward to make a larger investment on a on a scaled rollout. So, we do see customers and organizations not going in and jumping straight in the deep end, but perhaps working along that continuum. Now, I know that from a spectrum availability and a licensing perspective, India has given access to that spectrum more recently than other countries. But again, I would just observe the lightning speed with which the engineers building out infrastructure and adopting this technology. We’ll see clearly a rapid acceleration in the adoption of the technology and we’ll see many use cases start to emerge.

What about other private 5G deployments in India?

It’s rapidly accelerating. Verizon launched our private 5G product availability some 18 months ago globally and so, we’ve been talking and working with customers and partners in every primary market, including India since that time. Now, of course in India, we’ve had to wait for the right spectrum and the right regulatory settings to be in place. But over that period of time, we’ve engaged with and discussed the technology with customers and partners, we continue to do so.

Do you expect 5G hardware costs to fall overtime?

One of the great benefits of private 5G or 5G is that you can have much more significant sense of density. So, connected IoT devices, for instance. When you think of the Indian government’s Smart City initiatives that have run over many years, you’re going to have many, many more connected devices that require IP connections and so, 5G creates an opportunity to have many more devices connected within a square kilometer. For example, in a 4G network, you can have roughly 100,000 devices connected. In a 5G network over a square kilometer, so over the same area, you can have a million devices connected. So 10X increase. So, you can think about what that would mean for a city infrastructures not just people’s smartphones any longer. It could be connected vehicles, could be monitoring systems for buildings, it could be civic infrastructure and other things like payment platforms. So, when we think about 5G as an enabler, it’s not just the network itself, but it’s a second order impact, and the third order impact as well. I can probably definitely guarantee is that the number of devices connected to 5G networks will grow exponentially over the coming years as the 5G networks become more available.

What kind of business opportunity does that provide for companies like Verizon?

Every single device is connected to the network or a network needs to be secured, so it needs to have a cyber security wrapper around it at a level of protection. We can help companies understand how broad their attack surfaces with all of these additional connected devices and we can help secure those. Another example would be to simply helping organizations to design how they’re going to manage and run a network with so many connected endpoints and there’s a variety of different tools, expertise, managed services that we can provide, to help companies unlock and understand how they can get benefit and value from that type of architecture. So there’s numerous opportunities there. We’re experts in hybrid networks with experts in cybersecurity anywhere there is a growing need for those two things for us can help.