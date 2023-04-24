India’s rollout of 5G at warp speed: Verizon7 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 12:29 AM IST
In an interview, he said that private 5G networks in India will become mainstream as MNCs operating in India and Indian-headquartered enterprises take to 5G for upgrading their internal networks and bringing them up to scale.
NEW DELHI : US-based telecom giant Verizon sees India among its critical markets in the Asia Pacific region, as the South Asian nation rolls out 5G networks at a frenetic pace, said Robert Le Busque, regional vice president of Asia Pacific for Verizon Global Enterprise. In an interview, he said that private 5G networks in India will become mainstream as MNCs operating in India and Indian-headquartered enterprises take to 5G for upgrading their internal networks and bringing them up to scale. Edited excerpts:
