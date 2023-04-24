India’s rollout of 5G at warp speed: Verizon

Do you expect 5G hardware costs to fall overtime?

One of the great benefits of private 5G or 5G is that you can have much more significant sense of density. So, connected IoT devices, for instance. When you think of the Indian government’s Smart City initiatives that have run over many years, you’re going to have many, many more connected devices that require IP connections and so, 5G creates an opportunity to have many more devices connected within a square kilometer. For example, in a 4G network, you can have roughly 100,000 devices connected. In a 5G network over a square kilometer, so over the same area, you can have a million devices connected. So 10X increase. So, you can think about what that would mean for a city infrastructures not just people’s smartphones any longer. It could be connected vehicles, could be monitoring systems for buildings, it could be civic infrastructure and other things like payment platforms. So, when we think about 5G as an enabler, it’s not just the network itself, but it’s a second order impact, and the third order impact as well. I can probably definitely guarantee is that the number of devices connected to 5G networks will grow exponentially over the coming years as the 5G networks become more available.