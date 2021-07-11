India’s SJVN pitches for more hydropower projects from Nepal

Although Nepal has a hydropower potential of around 43 gigawatt (GW), known to be technically feasible and economically viable, it is facing a shortage, with India being a net exporter of power to Nepal. Tapping some of the country’s hydropower potential could help bridge that gap and serve as a source of power for India. While India has been procuring hydropower from Bhutan, it is also supplying electricity to Bangladesh. The plan now is to include the option of building an overhead electricity link with Sri Lanka.